Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aaron’s stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,074. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.71. Aaron’s, Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aaron’s to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp set a $88.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

