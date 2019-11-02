Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 67,965 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 83.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,965 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Atkore International Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Atkore International Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,213,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 47,963 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Atkore International Group in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atkore International Group in the second quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Atkore International Group by 112.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATKR traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $36.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,552. Atkore International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 82.84% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $493.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

