Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,123,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,829,900. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $143.46 and a one year high of $198.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.74.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

