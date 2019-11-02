Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sappi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Sappi stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. Sappi has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 14.68%. On average, analysts predict that Sappi will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, specialties and packaging papers, and graphic/printing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer products.

