SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SAP by 38.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in SAP by 18.7% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 44.2% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in SAP by 0.9% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in SAP by 46.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Baader Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.65.

NYSE:SAP opened at $133.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.99 and a 200-day moving average of $125.04. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $140.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

