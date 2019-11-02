Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Announces Earnings Results

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.
Shares of NYSE SC opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $27.75.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.
About Santander Consumer USA
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.
Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.