Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Announces Earnings Results

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

SC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Santander lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

