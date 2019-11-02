Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €20.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €17.30 ($20.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.24 ($18.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.70 ($19.42).

Shares of LHA opened at €15.76 ($18.32) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 5.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.27. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 12-month high of €23.66 ($27.51).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

