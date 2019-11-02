Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €20.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €17.30 ($20.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.24 ($18.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.70 ($19.42).

Shares of LHA opened at €15.76 ($18.32) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 5.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.27. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 12-month high of €23.66 ($27.51).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

