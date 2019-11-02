Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $17.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

NYSEAMERICAN SAND opened at $7.04 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAND shares. TheStreet upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.