Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Stake Cut by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,474,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,790,000 after acquiring an additional 100,076 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,203,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,777,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Lampkin Butts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $1,551,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,800 shares in the company, valued at $16,261,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Khayat sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total transaction of $268,116.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,002.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,747. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $159.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 0.72. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.98 and a fifty-two week high of $160.69.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $945.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.10 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

