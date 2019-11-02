SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given “Sell” Rating at Zacks Investment Research

SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Get SALZGITTER AG/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 368 shares, compared to its average volume of 114. SALZGITTER AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19.

SALZGITTER AG/ADR Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SALZGITTER AG/ADR (SZGPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SALZGITTER AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SALZGITTER AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.