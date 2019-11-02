Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.77 Per Share

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.52. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Salisbury Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

NASDAQ SAL opened at $39.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $107.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.40.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

In related news, Director David B. Farrell bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $50,154.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Southside Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 32,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

