Safestore (LON:SAFE) Sets New 52-Week High at $717.00

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 717 ($9.37) and last traded at GBX 717 ($9.37), with a volume of 35302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 707.50 ($9.24).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Safestore from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 668.33 ($8.73).

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 671.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 645.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73.

In other Safestore news, insider Frederic Vecchioli bought 18,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £30,299 ($39,591.01).

Safestore Company Profile (LON:SAFE)

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

