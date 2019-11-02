Safestore (LON:SAFE) Sets New 52-Week High at $717.00

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 717 ($9.37) and last traded at GBX 717 ($9.37), with a volume of 35302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 707.50 ($9.24).
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Safestore from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 668.33 ($8.73).
The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 671.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 645.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73.
Safestore Company Profile (LON:SAFE)
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.