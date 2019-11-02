Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Safehold were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,140,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 509,920 shares of company stock worth $14,897,754. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SAFE opened at $34.28 on Friday. Safehold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 0.35.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Safehold Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

SAFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Safehold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $26.83.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

