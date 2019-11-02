Safe (SAFE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $114,768.00

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. In the last week, Safe has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00006996 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. Safe has a total market capitalization of $13.52 million and approximately $114,768.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.23 or 0.00778522 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00035848 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00189345 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002401 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00067172 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003542 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

