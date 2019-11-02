Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Sabre had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sabre updated its FY19 guidance to $0.95-1.02 EPS.
NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.75. 3,573,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40. Sabre has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $26.40.
In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $380,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,849.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Wade Jones sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $102,082.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,323.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Sabre Company Profile
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
