Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Sabre had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sabre updated its FY19 guidance to $0.95-1.02 EPS.

NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.75. 3,573,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40. Sabre has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $26.40.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $380,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,849.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Wade Jones sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $102,082.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,323.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SABR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Sabre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.94.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

