Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Short Interest Down 9.4% in October

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 760,600 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 839,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 275,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

RHP stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $85.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,139. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.71. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $64.36 and a 12-month high of $87.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.93). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $407.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 13,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHP. ValuEngine lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

