Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Short Interest Down 9.4% in October

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 760,600 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 839,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 275,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
RHP stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $85.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,139. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.71. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $64.36 and a 12-month high of $87.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.93). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $407.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 13,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently commented on RHP. ValuEngine lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.60.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.
