RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Tops $9,135.56 on Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 2nd. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $502,456.00 and approximately $2.69 million worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $9,135.56 or 0.98201165 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Bitfinex and Cashierest.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005215 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 55 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Huobi and Cashierest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

