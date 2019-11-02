Royal Nickel (RNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.25 million for the quarter.

Royal Nickel stock remained flat at $C$0.39 during trading hours on Friday. 662,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,373. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.45. Royal Nickel has a 1 year low of C$0.33 and a 1 year high of C$0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.79.

Separately, Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of Royal Nickel from C$0.80 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

About Royal Nickel

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

