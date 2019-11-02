ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROYMY. ValuEngine raised ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of ROYMY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,064. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.26. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

