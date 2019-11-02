Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Shares Gap Down to $60.05

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.81, but opened at $60.05. Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at $57.97, with a volume of 6,078,332 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDS.A shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen cut Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC cut Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $242.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.36). Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $91.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 billion. Equities analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

