Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

RBSPF stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

