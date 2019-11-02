Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. UBS Group currently has GBX 235 ($3.07) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 255 ($3.33).

RBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Macquarie lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 246 ($3.21) to GBX 201 ($2.63) in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective (down from GBX 360 ($4.70)) on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 267.23 ($3.49).

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 214.70 ($2.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,495,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 213.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 216.80. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52 week low of GBX 176.55 ($2.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58).

In other news, insider Mark Seligman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £21,400 ($27,962.89).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

