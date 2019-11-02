Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 205.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 6,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $219,356,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Dinello bought 1,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.31 per share, for a total transaction of $37,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FBC opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Flagstar Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBC. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

