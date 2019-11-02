Royal Bank of Canada Increases Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $91.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.19.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,198. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $709.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $281,278.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,796.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $781,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,494.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 114,470 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,896 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

