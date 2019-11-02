Royal Bank of Canada Has $188,000 Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RYAM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 222.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 306.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 70.0% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYAM shares. Bank of America cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of RYAM opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.00. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.01 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

