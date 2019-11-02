Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 107.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,206,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,447,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,293,000 after acquiring an additional 258,857 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,658,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,299,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,166,000 after purchasing an additional 103,557 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 528,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 94,764 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Steven Koh sold 27,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $375,429.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,004.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chung Hyun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,170.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,827 shares of company stock worth $718,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOPE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. Hope Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $129.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

