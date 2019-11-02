Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$6.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SES. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.22.

Shares of SES stock traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 508,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,891. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$4.02 and a twelve month high of C$9.44. The firm has a market cap of $703.53 million and a P/E ratio of 33.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.51.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$793.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$129,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,414,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,765,725.78. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch purchased 22,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,053.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,058 shares in the company, valued at C$1,436,077.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,553 shares of company stock valued at $10,102.

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

