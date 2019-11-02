Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rosetta Stone Inc., based in Arlington, Va, is a leading provider of technology-based language learning solutions consisting of software, online services and audio practice tools, primarily under the Rosetta Stone brand. Rosetta Stone offers its self-study language learning solutions in 31 languages. Its customers include individuals, educational institutions, armed forces, government agencies and corporations. Rosetta Stone, Inc. also provides an online peer-to-peer practice environment, known as SharedTalk, at www.sharedtalk.com, where registered language learners meet for language exchange to practice their foreign language skills. As the leading language-learning software in the world, Rosetta Stone makes learning a new language second nature. Millions of learners in more than 150 countries have already used the company’s software to gain the confidence that comes with truly knowing a new language. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of Rosetta Stone stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $19.70. 79,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,133. The stock has a market cap of $468.18 million, a P/E ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43. Rosetta Stone has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $26.88.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $45.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rosetta Stone will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas C. Gaehde sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence Franklin sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $200,463.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,057 shares in the company, valued at $749,342.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 42.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,027 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone during the second quarter valued at $7,968,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 324.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 333,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 254,791 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Rosetta Stone during the second quarter valued at about $3,903,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 19.9% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 730,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

