Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

ROK opened at $177.70 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $141.46 and a 12 month high of $191.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.80 and a 200 day moving average of $162.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $304,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,395 shares in the company, valued at $7,412,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,664.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,024,000 after buying an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $70,873,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 117.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 425,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,098,000 after buying an additional 230,298 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 504.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,454,000 after buying an additional 221,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,168,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,835,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

