Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RIO. Investec raised shares of Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rio Tinto from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.08.
Shares of RIO stock opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.91. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.86.
About Rio Tinto
Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
Featured Story: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.