Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RIO. Investec raised shares of Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rio Tinto from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.08.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.91. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,894,565 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $567,498,000 after buying an additional 327,457 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,685,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,774,000 after buying an additional 304,350 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,382,151 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,163,000 after buying an additional 129,673 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,249,054 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,866,000 after buying an additional 102,094 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,972 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,939,000 after purchasing an additional 318,207 shares during the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

