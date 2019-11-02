Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -1.67

Headlines about Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a daily sentiment score of -1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the mining company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Rio Tinto’s score:

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

NYSE:RIO opened at $53.98 on Friday. Rio Tinto has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.