Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 3,700 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,490 ($71.74) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,600 ($60.11) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price target (down previously from GBX 3,700 ($48.35)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Independent Research dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 4,300 ($56.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,411.80 ($57.65).

Shares of RIO traded up GBX 154 ($2.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,168 ($54.46). 5,355,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion and a PE ratio of 5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,137.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,438.40. Rio Tinto has a one year low of GBX 3,489 ($45.59) and a one year high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84).

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($52.36), for a total value of £280.49 ($366.51).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

