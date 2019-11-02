Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,438,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,982,555,000 after buying an additional 179,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,676,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,519,000 after buying an additional 97,684 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,948,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,530,000 after buying an additional 54,487 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 67.5% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,100,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,115,000 after buying an additional 443,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 26,177.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 926,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,261,000 after buying an additional 923,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus set a $152.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.81.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $341,507.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,230.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $327,447.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMC traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.65. The stock had a trading volume of 912,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,448. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.54 and its 200 day moving average is $137.32. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $90.04 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.