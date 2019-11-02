Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,025 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.45% of Rexnord worth $13,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Rexnord by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Rexnord by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000.

RXN stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,383,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.83. Rexnord Corp has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.39 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

RXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other Rexnord news, insider Michael Troutman sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $44,569.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,506.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

