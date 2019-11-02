Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Takes $10.23 Million Position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 195,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.62% of Papa John’s Int’l as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 45.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.98. 1,501,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,891. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.15. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.29 and a 52 week high of $60.56.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $399.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.39 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is 67.16%.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 475,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $20,566,712.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,785,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,837,176.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $4,280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,409,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,530,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 675,861 shares of company stock valued at $30,604,712. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

