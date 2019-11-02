Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 261,286 Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 261,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,316,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Yeti at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Yeti during the 1st quarter worth $2,135,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yeti during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Yeti during the 2nd quarter worth $5,035,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yeti during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yeti during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 46.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yeti news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $392,280.00. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Cowen set a $38.00 price target on Yeti and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Yeti from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yeti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.48.

YETI traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,976. Yeti Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 333.94% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

