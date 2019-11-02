RIB Software (ETR:RIB) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on RIB Software (ETR:RIB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of RIB Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Get RIB Software alerts:

Shares of ETR:RIB traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €23.16 ($26.93). 284,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,804. RIB Software has a 52 week low of €8.88 ($10.33) and a 52 week high of €23.66 ($27.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €18.32. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26.

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO Civil, a CAD software for highway, earthwork, and sewer construction; iTWO e-tendering platform that provides e-business and e-tendering solutions for construction and supply services; and RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural engineers in structural designing of building and ground engineering, finite element calculation, and tunnel and bridge construction, as well as drawing of formwork and reinforcement plans.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for RIB Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIB Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.