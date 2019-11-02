Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 9,010 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $10,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 107.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.7% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $83.43 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $84.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day moving average is $65.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.35 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sidoti cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, COO Ricardo M. Arevalo sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $85,046.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $83,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

