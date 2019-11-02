Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 10,094 Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Avista were worth $10,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the third quarter worth $3,449,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 177.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Avista by 6.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avista by 17.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $304,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,452 shares in the company, valued at $817,102.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $35,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,070.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,698 shares of company stock valued at $407,282 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Williams Capital downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Avista from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

NYSE AVA opened at $48.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avista Corp has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $52.70.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.08 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

