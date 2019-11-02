Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 462,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in KBR were worth $11,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in KBR by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 844,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after buying an additional 89,291 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in KBR by 256.0% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 27,848 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in KBR by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on KBR in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $145,127.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

