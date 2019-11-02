Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,573 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Agree Realty were worth $11,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Agree Realty by 127.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Agree Realty by 8.2% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.58. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.01. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.28 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 5.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

