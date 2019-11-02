Reviewing Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) and Grupo Financiero Galicia (OTCMKTS:GGAL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) and Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken alerts:

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Galicia has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken and Grupo Financiero Galicia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken N/A N/A N/A Grupo Financiero Galicia 25.77% 41.32% 4.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of Grupo Financiero Galicia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Grupo Financiero Galicia pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken does not pay a dividend. Grupo Financiero Galicia pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken and Grupo Financiero Galicia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Financiero Galicia 3 2 0 0 1.40

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.08%. Given Grupo Financiero Galicia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Financiero Galicia is more favorable than Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken and Grupo Financiero Galicia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken $7.05 billion 2.97 N/A N/A N/A Grupo Financiero Galicia $2.98 billion 0.56 -$123.04 million $3.59 3.28

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Galicia.

Summary

Grupo Financiero Galicia beats Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management, and Other segments. The company offers research services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services. It also provides investment banking services, such as corporate finance advisory services related to acquisitions, divestments, and mergers; equity capital market services related to initial public offerings, rights issues, and placings; and debt financing services comprising corporate loan origination, debt capital markets, leveraged finance, and structured finance services, as well as real estate and shipping finance services. In addition, the company offers venture capital for entrepreneurs and innovators; asset management products that include alternative, equity, fixed income, investment, and private equity solutions; and pensions, life insurance, health care insurance, and disability insurance. It serves large corporations and institutions, private customers, and small and medium-sized corporates. The company offers its services through 189 branch offices. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services. The company also provides checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, payroll direct deposits, and other services to individuals, businesses, retailers, and professionals; and financial investment alternatives, such as deposits, FIMA mutual funds, government and corporate securities, and shares and trusts. In addition, it offers time deposits; retirement insurance services; life insurance, including employee benefit plans and credit related insurance; property and casualty insurance products, such as home and ATM theft insurance; and insurance brokerage services, as well as issues, credit cards. Further, the company issues deposit certificates and warrants to the agricultural, industrial, and agro-industrial sectors, as well as exporters and retailers. As of December 31, 2017, it had 306 full service banking branches; and 1,982 ATMs and self-service terminals. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. was founded in 1905 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.