Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 41,245 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,326,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 41,245 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $38,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 73.3% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 56,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 23,925 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $3,718,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,289,764 shares in the company, valued at $66,265,770.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 429,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $14,401,034.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,231,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,361,046.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,717,910 shares of company stock valued at $55,472,995 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.89. 64,120,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,243,368. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

