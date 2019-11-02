Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $34.83 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,676 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $34,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16,857.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,279,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247,916 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $180,448,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,854,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,875,780,000 after purchasing an additional 974,005 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $93,139,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 526.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 985,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,282,000 after purchasing an additional 828,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. ValuEngine lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,960,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.30 and a fifty-two week high of $104.49.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

