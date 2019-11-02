Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 369,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,063 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $32,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 15,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 896,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aptiv from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.70.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.81. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Aptiv had a return on equity of 35.12% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

In other Aptiv news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $250,768.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

