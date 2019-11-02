Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 319,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,464 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $30,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 price objective on Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,325.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,194.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,802 shares of company stock worth $2,443,654. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $94.38. 2,504,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.62. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $80.89 and a 1-year high of $97.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

