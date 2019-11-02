Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 213,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RVI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.64. 43,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,969. Retail Value has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $702.45 million, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Retail Value alerts:

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $60.89 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Retail Value will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 12,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $471,980.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,695,764.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 790,387 shares of company stock worth $29,194,829. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Retail Value by 39.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,324,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,094,000 after buying an additional 376,649 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 36.2% during the second quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,602,000 after purchasing an additional 241,598 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Value during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Value during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 25.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 43,820 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Retail Value from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.