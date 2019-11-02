Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Molina Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst S. James now anticipates that the company will earn $11.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.46. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.68 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on Molina Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $118.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $105.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day moving average of $130.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,187,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,898,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 954,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,945,000 after purchasing an additional 229,987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,831,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,499,000 after purchasing an additional 136,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $49,361.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

