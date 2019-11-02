Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $267-270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.06 million.

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $5.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,223. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.36. Repligen has a 12-month low of $48.26 and a 12-month high of $99.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Repligen will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. ValuEngine lowered Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Repligen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Svb Leerink reissued an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.25.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $298,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,485,547.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.