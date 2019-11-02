RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stake Lowered by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe comprises approximately 4.7% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $37,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.8% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.9% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of RNR stock opened at $186.79 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.28 and a 1-year high of $195.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.29 and its 200 day moving average is $179.53. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.72). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $704.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $164.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.